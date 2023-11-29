Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Alamo Group worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $200.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.90.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.37. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

