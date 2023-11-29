Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

