Swiss National Bank Invests $4.58 Million in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Knife River at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNF. DA Davidson raised their target price on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Knife River Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KNF opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.