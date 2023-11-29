Swiss National Bank Purchases 18,800 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of NeoGenomics worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 144,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 477,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.23.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.