Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Masonite International worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.98. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. Masonite International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

