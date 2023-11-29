Swiss National Bank Purchases 30,700 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Akero Therapeutics worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,627. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

AKRO opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $920.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of -0.73. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

