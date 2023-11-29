Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,800 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Lithium Americas worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

