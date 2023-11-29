Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,525,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,568,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,300,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

EPC opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

