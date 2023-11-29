Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Pegasystems worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pegasystems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $439,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 1.02. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

