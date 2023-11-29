Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,136,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATY opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

