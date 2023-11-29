Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Independent Bank worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

