Swiss National Bank Sells 23,400 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 234,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.