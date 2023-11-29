Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

