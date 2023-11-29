TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.26

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.26 and traded as high as C$50.92. TC Energy shares last traded at C$50.66, with a volume of 6,929,925 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.94.

The firm has a market cap of C$52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.26.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1576355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,657.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

