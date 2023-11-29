TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 69,433 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 270.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Gossamer Bio worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 528.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 200,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

