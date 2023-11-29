TD Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 6,400 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

