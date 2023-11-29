TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,600 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 796.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

