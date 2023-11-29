TD Asset Management Inc Takes $199,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys Trading Up 1.5 %

INFY stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

