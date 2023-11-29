The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

