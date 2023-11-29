The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

