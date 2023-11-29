Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$9.67 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price target on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7502838 EPS for the current year.
Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
