TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TKO stock opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.08.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
