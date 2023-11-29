Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $208,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $3,587,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

