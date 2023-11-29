Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,587,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,812.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

