Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.97 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.97.

COOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

COOK opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Traeger has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Traeger had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $27,504.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 946,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,769.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Traeger news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $31,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,413,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,175,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $27,504.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 946,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,769.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,211 shares of company stock worth $229,321 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,496,000 after buying an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 615.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the first quarter worth $5,545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Traeger by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 858,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

