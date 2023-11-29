Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

