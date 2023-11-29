Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
