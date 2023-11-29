Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 target price on Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCW. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 target price on Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities cut Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.53.

Shares of TCW opened at C$4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$863.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.95. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$5.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.33 per share, with a total value of C$64,950.00. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

