Truepoint Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truepoint Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.67.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

