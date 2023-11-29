Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,267,000 after buying an additional 304,081 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RARE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,864 shares of company stock worth $3,263,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

