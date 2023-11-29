UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UniCredit Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

