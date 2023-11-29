Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UL. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $85,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.