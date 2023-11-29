Unite Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $916.63

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 916.63 ($11.58) and traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.38). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 974.50 ($12.31), with a volume of 484,312 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,098 ($13.87).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Unite Group

Unite Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,784.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 919.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 917.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73.

In other news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE bought 28 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 960 ($12.13) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($339.52). 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unite Group

(Get Free Report)

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.