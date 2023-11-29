United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.27

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.27 and traded as high as $44.23. United States Cellular shares last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 127,009 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USM

United States Cellular Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.