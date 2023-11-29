US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHY opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

