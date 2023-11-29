V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Price Performance

VCHYF opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84. V Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

V Technology Company Profile

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

