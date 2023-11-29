Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Valaris from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Valaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Valaris has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $80.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valaris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

