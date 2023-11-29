VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,601,000.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $312.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.69. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

