Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a $0.7646 dividend. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.86%.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

