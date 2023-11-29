Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.13

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.13 and traded as high as $19.26. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 51,319 shares trading hands.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 141.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

