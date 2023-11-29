Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.13

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.13 and traded as high as $19.26. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 51,319 shares trading hands.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 141.82%.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
