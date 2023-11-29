Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.37. Visteon has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

