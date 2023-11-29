Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of VNO opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,852,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

