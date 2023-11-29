Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) Shares Down 1.8%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.54. 4,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 22,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Waldencast Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WALDW. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Waldencast by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 576,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Waldencast by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

