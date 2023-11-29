Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 10,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,530,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,034,804,000 after buying an additional 8,641,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $383.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.84.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.