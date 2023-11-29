WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.17.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %
WEC opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
