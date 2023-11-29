WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

