Wells Fargo & Company Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $230.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Shares of LHX opened at $189.10 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $230.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

