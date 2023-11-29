Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of WLK opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. Westlake has a twelve month low of $98.05 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.94.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

