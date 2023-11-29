Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.86.

XENE opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

