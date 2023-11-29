Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $5.08 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $5.08 price target on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zepp Health Stock Performance
NYSE:ZEPP opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.82.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.72). Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $82.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health
Zepp Health Company Profile
Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zepp Health
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.