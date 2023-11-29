Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $5.08 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $5.08 price target on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ZEPP opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.72). Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $82.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

Zepp Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 791.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

