Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,836 shares of company stock worth $2,630,720. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

