Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 612.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,761,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,415 shares of company stock worth $9,628,197. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.84.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

