Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.46.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $193.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $195.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

